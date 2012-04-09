Gold Bullion from the American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX) is seen in New York, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK/LONDON Gold rose almost 1 percent in thin holiday trade on Monday, breaking ranks with other commodities and equities, after disappointing U.S. jobs data last week revived speculation that the Federal Reserve might try to stimulate the U.S. economy.

The precious metal, which fell more than 2 percent last week, also received a boost from physical buying out of India following the end of a jewelers strike.

A bigger-than-expected increase in Chinese consumer prices in March contributed to the buying of gold as an inflation hedge.

Bullion has dropped 8 percent since the end of February after a run of strong U.S. economic data convinced many fund managers that the Fed would not launch another round of stimulus.

However, market watchers said last Friday's data showing U.S. employers had hired far fewer workers in March than in previous months could keep the door open for more U.S. stimulus.

"In the next few months, the market will not only begin to price in the Fed's sustained policy but will price in for further monetary action," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of the TEAM Asset Strategy Fund.

Spot gold was up 0.9 percent at $1,645.40 an ounce by 2:41 p.m. EST (1841 GMT).

U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $13.80 an ounce, or 0.85 percent, at $1,643.90. Trading volume was light, around 40 percent of the 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed, with most European financial markets still closed for Easter.

Gold, which has taken to tracking riskier assets, rose on Monday despite losses in equities and other commodities led by crude oil.

END OF INDIA JEWELERS' STRIKE HELPS

Also lifting gold was decent physical demand from India and China.

Gold jewelers in India, the world's largest consumer of the yellow metal, replenished stocks after a three-week long strike and ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, a gold buying festival slated later in the month.

Silver was down 0.3 percent at $31.62 an ounce

Silver imports into India, the biggest consumer of the white metal, are likely to decline up to 27 percent this year on expectations of volatile prices, despite import duty remaining unchanged, the top bullion importer ScotiaMocatta said on Monday.

Among other precious metals, spot platinum rose 1.1 percent to $1,608.15 an ounce and spot palladium edged up 0.1 percent to $639.03 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Alden Bentley)