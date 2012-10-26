SINGAPORE Gold was little changed on Friday, heading for its third week of decline after shares inched lower in Asia, the U.S. dollar firmed, and fears about the health of the global economy lingered.

Gold was steady at $1,712.18 an ounce by 0034 GMT after falling to a 7-week low below $1,700 on Wednesday, when the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was sticking to its plan to keep stimulating growth until the job market improves.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde urged world leaders to "do whatever it takes" to rebuild the world's financial system, which is still recovering from the 2007-09 financial crisis and has been further weakened by the euro zone debt crisis.

U.S. gold for December was also steady at $1,713.20 an ounce.

Having drifted lower for much of this week, the euro looked set to finish in the red, hampered by uncertainty about when Spain will request for a bailout and trigger the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme. <USD/>

Asian shares edged lower on Friday as investors kept a wary eye on corporate earnings results under way. The Nikkei eased slightly at Friday's open after disappointing results from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) compounded pessimism about forecast profit falls from the likes of Canon Inc (7751.T) <MKTS/GLOB> .T

