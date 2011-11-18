NEW YORK/LONDON Gold tracked equity markets to end slightly higher on Friday, even though persistent euro zone debt worries and margin liquidation from other markets sent bullion to its largest weekly loss since September.

Bullion regained its footing after Thursday's sell-off, climbing above key chart support at its 50-day moving average, a level it breached during the previous session. Gold lost 3.5 percent this week, its worst performance in nearly two months.

"Gold has pulled back to strong chart support around $1,700 and its 50-day exponential moving average. A lot of times when gold breaks out, it does pull back to its 50-day before resuming its uptrend," said Mark Arbeter, chief technical strategist at S&P Capital IQ.

The metal rose in tandem with the S&P 500 as lower European sovereign debt yields eased investors' fears. News that euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials had discussed collaborating to provide sufficient resources to tackle the region's debt crisis also helped.

Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent at $1,724.40 an ounce by 2:53 p.m. EST (1953 GMT). In the previous session, bullion fell 2.5 percent and hit a 2-1/2-week low at $1,709.64 an ounce.

This week's more than 3 percent slump has turned the tables on a bullion market that had once again begun rising toward September's all-time high -- not because of its value as a hedge against turmoil, however.

Over the past few weeks, gold has confounded market watchers by tracking equities, even as the European debt crisis escalated.

This trend was reinforced this week as the rift between Germany and other major European powers widened over whether the European Central Bank should start printing money to deal with the region's two-year-old debt crisis. German Chancellor Angela Merkel resisted calls for the ECB to backstop other governments.

U.S. December gold futures settled up $4.90 at $1,725.10 an ounce. Trading volume has exceeded its 30-day norm for a third straight session, reversing a slower trend in the past several months.

GOLD TO RESUME UPTREND, $2,000 MAY BE IN SIGHT

Arbeter called Thursday's decline a "common pullback within the confine of an uptrend." It was the metal's biggest daily drop in nearly two months.

Gold prices are poised for a run to an all-time high at $1,900 an ounce and possibly a rally to $2,000, as the dollar is topping out after recent rallies, Arbeter said.

"Going forward for gold, even though it's more correlated with other markets because of the fear trade, it still hasn't broken down technically," said Michael Matousek, senior trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc, which manages about $2.5 billion in assets.

Bullion investor sentiment also improved after a Thursday report by the industry-funded World Gold Council showed central bank buying reached nearly 150 metric tons, far above most analysts' estimates.

Among other previous metal, spot silver gained 1.8 percent to $32.26 an ounce after Thursday's near 7 percent drop. Platinum rose 0.5 percent to $1,585.74 an ounce and palladium fell 0.9 percent to $600.10 an ounce.

(Editing by Dale Hudson and Bob Burgdorfer)