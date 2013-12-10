Yen gains, rouble tumbles after U.S. missile strike
LONDON The safe-haven yen climbed and the Russian rouble tumbled on Friday, after the United States launched cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria, raising tensions with Russia.
NEW YORK Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.5 percent in the second half of November, the exchange said on Tuesday.
As of November 29, short interest rose to about 7.760 billion shares, compared with 7.725 billion shares as of November 15.
Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON Oil prices hit a one-month high on Friday after the United States fired missiles at a Syrian government airbase, sending shockwaves through global markets and raising concerns that the conflict could spread in the oil-rich region.
LONDON/NEW YORK The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals.