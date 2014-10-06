LONDON New European rules shortening the time between executing and settling an equities trade will make the region's sluggish stock markets more attractive for investors although they could raise one-off costs for brokers.

The regulations - dubbed 'T+2', for transaction date plus two days - take effect across Europe on Monday. They are intended to harmonize the gap between trade and settlement across Europe, reducing it to two days from the current standard of three.

The idea gained momentum during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis as a way to cut down the risk of failed trades, reduce counterparty risk and enable capital to be freed up faster for re-investment in the equity markets.

Brokers and fund managers said the move would boost the appeal of European equities for overseas investors who might otherwise have found the different settlement timeframes within Europe cumbersome and confusing.

Germany had already been on a T+2 system but many other European Union countries, including France, had been on the three-day settlement framework.

"It should all be positive, delivering a small boost to liquidity by cutting the settlement cycle by a third and (it is) a simplification for the buyside when they contract with investment clients," said Gerard Walsh, chief business broker at equity brokerage Aviate Global.

"In terms of non-EU investors, it will make the market a little easier to understand, lowering a hidden barrier to entry and therefore making it a little less unattractive to offshore investors."

The new rules will also put more pressure on companies to ensure they have systems in place to clear up mistakes like the accidental trades that briefly added $7 billion to oil stock BP (BP.L)'s market value last month.

"Many types of trading errors which are of the 'fat finger' category can and should best be caught in pre-trade or at the point of trade," said Steve Engdahl, senior vice president at data management solutions firm GoldenSource.

"Fat fingers" occur when a trader accidentally types wrong numbers into a computer, leading to an excessive order size.

BETTER FOR OVERSEAS INVESTORS?

Many non-EU investors shied away from European equity markets in recent years as the region was hit by the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, which also led to sharp sell-offs in key equity markets - draining liquidity from them in the process.

Financial market participants said moving towards a shorter trade settlement cycle via the new 'T+2' rules would move European markets into line with Asia and the United States, which is also working towards this framework.

"It will help bring Europe into line with Asia, which has more markets that work around the two-day settlement cycle than anywhere else in the world," Tony Freeman, executive director of industry relations at post-trade processing group Omgeo, said.

"Investors like certainty, and the new harmonized framework will also make the European markets easier to deal with and understand for investors overseas."

But both Freeman and Engdahl said that a shorter settlement timeframe could add costs for brokers and investment firms.

An earlier study by the Boston Consulting Group estimated overall industry costs in the United States of about $550 million from moving towards the T+2 system.

"Under T+2, there's 50 percent less time to fix any problems that result, leading to potentially costly fines in addition to missed opportunities," said Engdahl at GoldenSource.

Nevertheless, they said the intended positives from the new system - such as more liquidity and less counterparty risk - outweighed negatives such as extra costs.

"The extra cost is a much smaller negative than the overall positives that the new system will bring," said Freeman.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash and Catherine Evans)