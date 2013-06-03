Wall Street higher as oil rises, earnings season nears
U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Monday as oil prices rose and as investors prepared for big banks to kick off the first-quarter earnings season later in the week.
NEW YORK Stocks extended their gains in a volatile session on Monday, with the Nasdaq turning positive on strength in Intel Corp (INTC.O), which soared 3.5 percent to $25.14.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 124.25 points, or 0.82 percent, at 15,239.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 7.91 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,638.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 3.44 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,459.35.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON Muted trading volumes across many financial assets on Monday and the dollar rising to a three-week high underscored investor caution against making big bets in the face of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.