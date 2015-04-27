NEW YORK (IFR) - The US initial public offering market sprang to life Monday with eight deals launched, adding to a calendar that could see as many as 14 companies go public in the next two weeks.

Led by the IPO of Tallgrass Energy GP, a GP Holdco of Tallgrass Energy Partners, a master limited partnership affiliated with private equity firms Kelso and EMG, the rush of activity could be the busiest since early January, if all of the deals were to price.

Kelso and EMG, which floated Tallgrass Energy Partners in May 2013 after acquiring the initial assets from Kinder Morgan, are using the offering to cash out a portion of their holdings. In addition to the roughly $950m, TEGP plans to borrow $150m on a new revolver with combined proceeds used to purchase 20m units of Tallgrass Energy Partners and a 1.37% interest in so-called incentive distribution rights.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs head a list of nine bookrunners in the marketing of 35.3m TEGP shares at $24-$27 for pricing May 6.

GP HoldCos enjoy leverage to growth in distributions of the underlying MLP, because of incentive distribution rights. Tallgrass Energy GP is being marketed at 2.3%-2.6% initial annual yield versus a 4.2% yield for Tallgrass Energy Partners, but those distributions paid would grow by 75% on a 13.4% rise in the distribution of the underlying MLP.

MORE DIVERSITY

Overall the IPO market continues to be dominated by biotechs and yield plays.

International Market Centers, a REIT that operates showrooms, is looking to benefit from diversity with a proposed IPO targeting as much as $161m. Commercial equity financer Commercial Credit could benefit for a similar reason on its own IPO, sized at $123.3m.

The latest round of biotech IPO launches included Adaptimmune Therapeutics, aTyr Pharma, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Klox Technologies and Anterios.

Including these deals and IPOs that previously launched deals, there are now 14 offerings scheduled to price over the next two weeks - four this week and 10 next week. This represents a significant pick-up from two that priced last week.

If all 10 deals price, next week would rank as the busiest week for IPOs since the final week of January, when 10 deals also priced.

In all there have been only 44 US IPOs so far in 2015s, well behind the 2014 run-rate of 96 by this time last year, and 277 for the whole of last year, based on Thomson Reuters data.

Bankers have attributed this year's slow start to several factors, including macro volatility (particularly oil prices and currencies), the pull-forward of some deal flow into late 2014, and the disconnect between high private-market valuations for tech companies and lower public market valuations.

IPO aftermarket performance has also been mixed.

Last week’s sole tech offering, applications programing interface software provider Apigee, traded below issue on debut Friday and fell further in Monday's session.

"It was a very complex story to communicate to investors," one ECM banker said.

Nevertheless the record surge of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, along with the VIX's fall to less than 13, mean the IPO window is wide open through the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 25.

In the relative absence of IPOs, the year to date has been instead dominated by secondary share sales.

However, secondary activity typically takes a breather during earnings season, which is at its busiest week this week, when 163 S&P 500 companies report.

NEW DEALS LAUNCHED MONDAY:

April 29: Echo Global Logistics (US, supply chain management) – $163.4m FO. 5m shares (100% prim) versus $32.68 last sale. MS, CS.

April 29: Echo Global Logistics (US, supply chain management) – $150m CVT. 5y cvt snr notes talked at 2.75%- fixed coupon, up 27.5-32.5%. MS, CS.

May 6: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (England and Wales, biotech) – $159.8m IPO. 9.4m shares (100% prim) at $15-$17. BAML, COWN, LEER.

May 6: aTyr Pharma (US, biotech) – $80.4m IPO. 5.4m shares (100% prim) at $13-$15. JPM, CITI, BMO.

May 6: Collegium Pharmaceutical (US, biotech) – $81.2m IPO. 5.8m shares (100% prim) at $12-$14. JEFF, PJ, WF, NEED.

May 6: Commercial Credit (US, equipment financing) – $123.3m IPO. 7.25m shares (60% prim, 40% sec) at $15-$17. JPM, KBW.

May 6: Klox Technologies (Canada, biotech) – $72m IPO. 4.8m shares (100% prim) at $13-$15. UBS.

May 6: Tallgrass Energy GP(US, energy) – $953.1m IPO. 35.3m shares (100% prim) at $24-$27. CITI, GS, BAML, BARC, CS, DB, MS, RBC, WF.

May 7: Anterios (US, biotech) – $54.6m IPO. 3.9m shares (100% prim) at $12-$14. STFL, RBC.

May 7: International Market Centers (US, showroom space REIT) – $161m IPO. 11.5m shares (100% prim) at $12-$14. BARC, CS, WF, DB, JPM.

NEW FILINGS

May: Adeptus Health (US, biotech) – $127.6m follow-on. 2m shares (prim/sec) versus $63.78. GS.

May: Affirmed (Netherlands, biotech) – $40.3m FO. Shares TBD (100% prim) versus $10.30 last sale. JEFF, LEER, BMO.

May: INC Research (US, contract research) – $240.1m FO. 8m Class A shares (100% sec) versus $30.12 last sale. GS, CS, JEFF. Includes repurchase of $150m Class A shares.

(Reporting by Anthony Hughes)