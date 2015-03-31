A man is reflected on an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average could end this year at its highest level since late 1996 as a recovery in corporate earnings and better shareholder returns will continue to buoy risk appetite, a Reuters poll forecast.

The Nikkei .N225 is expected to rise to 21,000 by the end of December, according to the median forecast of 57 analysts polled by Reuters in the past week, up 8 percent from Monday's close of 19,411.40. In mid-2015, it is seen at 20,000.

Last week it hit 19,778.60, the highest since April 2000.

Forecasts for the end of 2015 ranged from just 14,600 to 25,000. For June, they went from 16,200 to 22,000.

The Nikkei has reached 15-year highs on expectations that company profits will be pushed up by a weak yen and that consumption will be helped by a slump in oil prices and higher wages. Better shareholder returns and corporate governance should also help the stock market.

"Investors will likely continue buying into Japanese stocks from both macro and micro factors," said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities, who forecast 23,000 for the end of the year.

Japanese blue-chip companies have announced higher wage increases than last year following annual wage talks, as requested by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is eager to boost an economy squeezed by last year's sales tax rise.

Last week the government upgraded its view on the economy for the first time in eight months, with factory output picking up.

The respondents noted other positive factors such as increased tourism and buying by pension funds such as the trillion-dollar Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) and Japan Post Insurance, or Kampo.

However, Yoshinori Shigemi, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said the Nikkei could well see a correction before rising again later in the year.

"From April to September, Greek debt issues, a U.S. interest rate hike and uncertainty over the European Central Bank's policy could pressure the stock market, and the Nikkei may move a little lower than the current levels before it rises again," Shigemi said, expecting the benchmark to be at 18,000 in June.

Other risks include tension in the Middle East, slowing global growth and concerns that a stronger dollar could hurt U.S. multinational companies' earnings, analysts said.

"Global shares, including U.S. shares, in general are not cheap," said Takashi Maruyama, head of the equity fund management department at Nikko Asset Management. "Foreign investors are becoming sensitive to risk factors, which could temporarily boost volatility in financial markets."

