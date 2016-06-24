A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in the City of London at lunchtime October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L) said it would open for trading as per normal hours, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Global financial markets were left reeling after Britain voted to leave the European Union. FTSE 100 futures were trading down nearly 9 percent, while sterling was set for its worst day in living memory.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Atul Prakash)