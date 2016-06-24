Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
LONDON The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L) said it would open for trading as per normal hours, a spokesperson told Reuters.
Global financial markets were left reeling after Britain voted to leave the European Union. FTSE 100 futures were trading down nearly 9 percent, while sterling was set for its worst day in living memory.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers Thursday that the Trump administration does not actually support separating investment and commercial banks.