LONDON European stock markets will extend their strong rally into 2014, driven by optimism about a more durable economic recovery and the prospect of a long period of very accommodative monetary policy, a Reuters poll showed.

Even with real concerns about uneven economic performance - with Germany leading but No. 2 economy France struggling, to say nothing of Greece, Spain or Portugal - European shares were picked to be the world's top performers in the latest surveys.

The poll of over 50 strategists and forecasters predicted the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index would climb 12 percent to a seven-year high by end-2014, while Germany's DAX .GDAXI was seen surging 10 percent to an historic high.

"Europe is well-positioned in the investment cycle, with the economic growth backdrop slowly improving and monetary policy remaining supportive," said Robert Parkes, director of equity strategy at HSBC. "We expect the bull market to continue in 2014, with the key driver being double-digit earnings growth. We detect no sign of over-optimism."

According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the STOXX Europe 600 index trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.2 times, still below its 20-year average of 13.79 despite hitting a five year high last month and surging nearly 12 percent so far this year.

A recovery in earnings was expected to be a key driver of returns in 2014 thanks to a gradual recovery in the United States and a tentative recovery in Europe.

"After three years of virtual stagnation, we expect European profits to grow 14 percent in 2014, driven by an improvement in global growth and some rise in margins," said Peter Oppenheimer, chief global equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.

"The case for equities as a 'Long Good Buy' continues in our view," he wrote in a strategy note.

That upbeat outlook was reflected across Europe.

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE was seen rising 9 percent to a record high by the end of 2014, with France's CAC .FCHI adding over 13 percent to a six-year high and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E gaining 12 percent to also hit a six-year high, according to the poll.

Milan's FTSE Mib .FTMIB is expected to rally 27 percent next year, albeit through a series of small corrections rather than a steady upward trend.

The index should rise to 20,500 points by the middle of 2014 and to 22,750 at the end of the year, albeit through a series of small corrections rather than a steady upward trend.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to start trimming its monetary stimulus in March, so once that has been absorbed the second half of the year is likely to be stronger than the first. But a removal of stimulus in Europe is a long way off.

"While some of the recent economic data in Europe has been broadly positive, the major headwinds still remain with respect to depressions in Southern Europe. This could see further flare-ups in Europe which could introduce downside risk to stock market performance next year," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said.

