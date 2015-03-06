Wall St. on track for worst day in one month
U.S. stocks were on track to record their steepest fall in nearly a month on Thursday amid broad declines, led by retail and bank stocks.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Friday after a strong monthly jobs report as investors bet that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than previously expected.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 278.87 points, or 1.54 percent, to 17,856.85, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 29.78 points, or 1.42 percent, to 2,071.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 55.44 points, or 1.11 percent, to 4,927.37.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
U.S. stocks were on track to record their steepest fall in nearly a month on Thursday amid broad declines, led by retail and bank stocks.
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.