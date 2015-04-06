Tech, consumer discretionary stocks drag down Wall St.
U.S. stocks were slightly lower on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its third straight day of losses, led by declines in consumer discretionary and technology sectors.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after Friday's surprisingly weak jobs data.
At 9:31 a.m. (1331 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 109.63 points, or 0.62 percent, to 17,653.61, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.95 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,057.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 33.32 points, or 0.68 percent, to 4,853.62.
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.