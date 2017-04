A trader looks up at a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stocks are edging slightly lower at the open on Tuesday, with traders finding few reasons to keep pushing shares higher following a two-day rally on the S&P 500.

The benchmark S&P 500 is about 0.7 percent away from a record close hit last week. Retailers are among the weakest stocks, with the Morgan Stanley Retail index down 1.6 percent, led by Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS.N), off 14 percent.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)