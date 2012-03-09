LONDON Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

World stocks are on track for their biggest weekly loss since mid-December (which was just before the ECB administered its first dose of cheap three-year loans, or LTROs). While the ECB's first LTRO triggered a broad-based rally, the impact of its second one has so far been more tempered. The Greek debt deal may be done but anxiety over the financial health of Portugal and Spain will be at, or near, the top the list of things investors will be worrying about in the coming weeks. Any extension of the rally in global equity markets and peripheral euro zone bonds could therefore depend on whether central banks can show they still have something up their sleeves to calm investors' nerves.

Central bank policymaking is becoming a more delicate art form, especially in the United States and the euro zone, given the need to support economic activity at a time when high oil prices risk boosting inflation. There are already differences of opinion within central banks in these countries on whether more stimulus is needed and how to deliver it given hawks are concerned about the potential risks of what has been undertaken so far. In the United States, the idea of sterilizing any further purchases surfaced the week before a FOMC meeting - a development that would normally lead to a flattening of the yield curve. In the euro zone, the concern encompasses the issue of the quality of collateral and TARGET imbalances. But even the promise of some liquidity may be good enough for financial markets, if their reaction to trial balloons about the Fed is anything to go by.

Whether the ECB's last LTRO helps buoy financial asset prices or not, it is definitely keeping a lid on any apparent manifestation of money market stress. Short-term interbank rates are sliding and even euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps are signaling reduced tensions. It may therefore take more digging into the dispersion of contributions by banks to Libor and Euribor fixings to determine the extent to which the interbank market remains divided between the haves and have-nots. The larger number of banks that took ECB cash at the second LTRO compared with the first may distort even this gauge, but anecdotal evidence suggests a high level of discrimination is still prevalent.

Investors could find it hard to put Greece and its troubles behind them even now that a PSI deal has been cut given the threat of lawsuits by holdout investors who refuse to be strong-armed into the "voluntary" debt swap. But Portugal and Spain will start to loom larger on the financial market landscape and in discussions between European finance ministers (who will meet on Monday and Tuesday). Portuguese banks have not taken up enough ECB money to lead anyone to believe they can support their sovereign via government bond purchases in the secondary market. Spanish domestic banks have been more significant recipients of ECB money and are likely to support Spain's bond auction on Thursday. Nevertheless, Spain's budget slippage and its persistently weak economic outlook will remain a concern. The problem is that highly-indebted euro zone countries are not the only ones who risk falling foul of the EU's new fiscal compact. Even the government of the triple-A rated Netherlands is having a hard time pinning down spending cuts to comply with EU budget deficit limits. The political will to apply - and comply with -- the fiscal compact and its sanctions could therefore end up being tested sooner rather than later.

Some of the central banks whose currencies are the cheapest to borrow will hold policy meetings in the coming week. Given the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve will most likely maintain their policy stance, the more important short-term signals for the FX market could come from the Swiss National Bank. Currency traders have been speculating for some time that the SNB might raise the floor on the euro/Swiss franc exchange rate from 1.20 to combat deflationary pressure. But it is not just currencies that have been used to fund carry trades that will be in the spotlight. The Norwegian central bank's policy meeting and its interest rate forecasts will show how it plans to cope with the strength of the crown, which hit a nine-year high against the euro earlier in March.

