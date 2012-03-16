LONDON Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ TREAD WITH CARE Greece's landmark debt swap, perkier U.S. economic data and a brighter economic outlook from the Federal Reserve have cheered investors who have got more used to pondering crisis, chaos and catastrophe. European stocks are up some 10 percent in the year to date and U.S. shares have risen even more. Yields on safe-haven German and U.S. government bonds have risen and the dollar index is at a two-month high. With banks basking in the afterglow of two massive hits of European Central Bank cash, what can possibly go wrong? In fact, some market signals are flashing warning signs. In stocks, the VIX volatility index, which dropped sharply in the week to March 13, has since paused, leading some to speculate that the share rally might reverse. German 10-year Bund yields' struggle to top 2 percent is a reminder that there are other countries to worry about (Spanish debt continues to underperform that of former bad boy Italy) and oil, while off its highs, is still at a level that could upset growth forecasts and may require the release of strategic reserves. While the coming week's payout on Greek CDS and the repayment of the Greek bond that could have caused a default draw a line under two major risks, there are plenty more out there.

2/ NOT SO FAST Yields on benchmark German bonds and U.S. Treasuries may have backed up sharply as the global economic outlook has improved and after Greece averted a messy default but not many investors are willing to bet on an extended sell-off in fixed income. Cash German 10-year yields are only now breaking through 2 percent, the upper end of this year's trading range. And while benchmark U.S. yields have risen sharply to 5-1/2 month highs, buyers have quickly piled back in, reflecting persistent appetite for low-risk assets. The euro zone may have stepped back from the brink as Greece takes the final step in its debt swap deal when insurance payments on its bonds are made on Monday. But this hardly draws a line under the region's three-year debt crisis. Questions remain over whether Portugal will need to restructure its debt, keeping its bond yields at unsustainable highs. And as campaigning gets under way for Greek elections due in April/May, investors will start fretting again about a new government's ability to implement tough bailout conditions. The improvement in economic data is also not evenly distributed across the euro zone as its southern states slide back into recession due to harsh austerity measures. Investors will focus on manufacturing data on Thursday to see whether the tentative economic recovery is filtering through to weaker countries badly needing to grow their way out of their debt pains.

3/ ON THE HOOK Euro zone banks that have taken a hit on their Greek bond holdings in Athens' debt swap will know in the coming week how much of a payout they will receive on any Greek CDS they hold - and this should provide the best indication yet about the true value of the new bonds they received. At $3.18 billion, the total outstanding value of Greek CDS contracts does not pose a major systemic risk. For most banks there is light at the end of the tunnel. For some, however, the light may be a train coming the other way. So far, little is known about how any hit on Greek CDS is to be shared. Who wrote the contracts and will thus be on the hook to pay up? While ECB cash has eased the bank sector's discomfort, some perceived weaker banks on the euro zone periphery find themselves targets of short-selling. One of the most shorted, Italy's Banco Popolare, updates the market in the coming week, along with Italian insurer Generali.

4/ OUT OF SYNC The U.S. dollar's inverse correlation with global stocks is set to be tested at a time when the tight relationship between, on the one hand, the euro and growth-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar and, on the other, the benchmark MSCI World Index is showing signs of strain. All this means that as major central banks such as the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan appear no longer as committed as before to their super-accommodative policy stances, growth-linked currencies, which have had a solid run so far this year as excess funds supported carry trades, could come under pressure. Not all growth-linked currencies though, are expected to weaken. The Canadian dollar - thanks to Canada's exposure to the U.S. economy - is likely to benefit, especially against the Japanese yen and the Aussie.

5/ PRICE PRESSURES Euro zone money markets have all but priced out bets on another European Central Bank interest rate cut later this year thanks to brighter economic prospects in Germany and the United States. Two-year Eonia forward rates have hit their highest in 10 weeks, reflecting growing expectations of tighter monetary policy in the long term. After the ECB said in its monthly bulletin this week that there was a risk of higher inflation in the short term, German producer price data due out on Thursday will show the extent to which higher oil prices are feeding price pressures. This could keep the steepening trend in money market curves intact in the near term, with the front end subdued by LTRO cash.

