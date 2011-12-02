LONDON Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1. RISING BAR

Financial markets are setting the bar ever higher for EU leaders and the December 9 summit is being billed by some as make or break. Past delays in implementing accords, the scaling back of ambitions on the EFSF's firepower, proposals and counterproposals on how to solve the crisis and public bickering on issues of principle have allowed the euro zone crisis to escalate to the point where the debate and the choices are increasingly becoming binary. That is, a much closer fiscal union with the loss of national autonomy which that implies, or the breakup of the euro in its current form. Given how high the prices of traditional bolt holes, such as U.S. or German debt, have risen in recent weeks, the risk/reward of betting against EU political will on the euro project is looking unattractive for the time being. If rhetoric from EU capitals starts to suggest that the EU summit will fall short of expectations, global stock markets will resume their slide, the euro will fall, and yields will rise on euro zone bonds, barring Bunds.

2. DIRE STRAITS

Official recognition of how dire conditions had become in global money markets came after the world's major central banks joined forces this week to lower the cost of obtaining dollars for banks outside the United States. Signals from the money market show the steps have relieved the worst of the recent strains in those markets but that conditions are far from normal. Focus will therefore be on the ECB's three-month dollar tender in the coming week. Banks are expected to take up more dollars than they did at the previous tender, in November, given it is cheaper for them to tap the swap lines than to borrow dollars in the interbank market. However, it is not yet clear whether the stigma attached to tapping the central bank will deter some of the banks who could do with such funding.

3. GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Money market traders have firmed up bets that the ECB will cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point in the coming week and expect rates to be reduced to below 1 percent in the first quarter of next year as concern grows that the euro zone will tip back into recession. These expectations, and speculation that the long-term refinancing operations will become even longer term, have led to a steepening in the yield curves of top-rated euro zone government bond issuers. In fact, the short end of the German curve has come down so much that German treasury bill yields have gone into negative territory. At this juncture, the risk is that financial markets are expecting too much, too fast from the ECB. A strong signal from ECB president Mario Draghi that the central bank intends to maintain its principle of separating emergency liquidity measures and monetary policy could therefore trigger a repricing of how much borrowing costs will fall early in 2012.

4. CERTAINTY IN UNCERTAIN TIMES

European stocks are expected to keep underperforming U.S. equities over the next seven months with Italian markets seen as a particularly weak spot, according to the latest Reuters global equities poll. One of the factors that has been weighing on European bourses has been the issue of bank recapitalization, with the banking sector bearing the brunt of the punishment -- the European banking index is down 34 percent in the year to date - more than twice the scale of the drop seen in the broader index. In these uncertain times, one of the things that investors have been able to count on is volatility. The Eurostoxx 50 volatility index has eased since central banks' dollar liquidity move, but won't fall back to the lower levels that prevailed in the first half of the year without more decisive action to address the euro zone crisis than has been seen to date.

5. LIMITED CHOICES

The euro has slowly clawed back the ground it lost in one fell swoop on November 23 after a very poor German bond auction. Barring another shock at Germany's five-year bond auction in the coming week, the FX market has little incentive to force the euro markedly lower before the EU summit towards the end of the week. Still, speculative positioning remains firmly bearish on the euro and most recent UBS flow data shows asset managers continue to sell the single currency. The problem for those seeking to sell the euros or exit euro zone assets altogether is that there is a very limited number of liquid markets into which they can flee. The SNB's line in the sand has held without any apparent effort, the Japanese authorities have shown they have clear tolerance limits when it comes to the yen and buying Nordic currencies can rapidly become a crowded trade given the size of the market. Which leaves the dollar.

