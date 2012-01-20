LONDON Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ WHO'S DEFYING GRAVITY?

Stock markets have had a spring in their step recently - the euro zone crisis notwithstanding, European stocks and the S&P 500 are both up about 4 percent so far this month. But this has not been a zero sum game across the equity/fixed income divide given Bunds have managed to hold their ground during that time. That caused a marked breakdown in the firmly negative correlation that existed until late October/November between stocks and Bunds, the euro zone safe haven of choice. Under crisis conditions, of the sort that have prevailed in the euro zone in the past couple of years, the negative relationship between stocks and Bunds has usually re-asserted itself before long. The question is, which asset class will take the strain when that happens this time around?

2/ DOWN TO THE WIRE

Greece and its private sector creditors are working against the clock to secure a mutually acceptable debt restructuring deal that would allow the next installment of bailout money to be disbursed in time for hefty March redemptions. The devil is in the details and even under the most optimistic scenario, the process is still fraught with risks as far as investors are concerned (not least given the possibility of legal challenges to any deal). While ISDA's verdict on whether CDS will be triggered will depend on the nature of the deal, the main credit rating agencies have said losses incurred by private bondholders - whether imposed or "voluntary" - would trigger a selective or restricted default rating. Investors are concerned about the precedent this could set for other Southern European countries and such worries have shown up most markedly in Portuguese bond and credit default swap markets. Portugal, which was downgraded to junk status by S&P, is also struggling with a debt mountain and has seen its borrowing costs soar to levels that will delay its return to primary bond markets. That guarantees a difficult backdrop for a European finance ministers' meeting at the beginning of the coming week.

3/ LONG-TERM TEST

Euro zone countries have held successful debt auctions despite the persistent reasons for concern about the euro zone crisis and S&P's (expected) mass ratings downgrade. Debt management offices of these issuers have so far tended to offer shorter-dated paper and the extent to which banks flush with cheap three-year ECB money are willing to take up longer-dated bonds has yet to be tested. While there will be more of a lull in peripheral bond issuance in the coming week, Germany's 30-year Bund auction on Wednesday will show just how desperate investors are to preserve capital - the coupon on the 30-year Bund is 3.25 percent, which is comparable to the yield on French 10-years bonds in the secondary market. Barring a full blown Greek credit event, investors will make time for post-FOMC comments on January 25 to see whether the U.S. central bank is inclined to undertake further quantitative easing.

4/ GLASS HALF FULL - FOR NOW

Stock markets are pushing past five-month highs on both sides of the Atlantic, with Germany's DAX leading the way by gaining twice as much as the broader FTSEurofirst 300 and outpacing the rise in U.S. equity markets. Some analysts say the bright start to the year is more a reflection of fund managers' welcoming in new money than a function of any real change in the euro zone crisis/global economy backdrop. The attraction for those brave enough to take a punt is clear, with European equity risk premia close to record levels. But any significant extension of the move higher in European equity markets is likely to depend on progress in resolving some thorny short-term problems (see above for Greek restructuring discussions). In the absence of unexpected upsets on this front, investors will scan the corporate fundamentals of internationally focused firms including Anglo American (AAL.L), Novartis NOVN.VX, Nokia NOK1V.HE and ST Micro (STM.PA)(STM.MI) to determine the extent to which they have been insulated from the regional malaise.

5/ CROSS RISKS

Euro/yen's slide to 11-year lows is prompting traders to weigh the chances of Japanese intervention on a cross that isn't usually the focus of such official action. If comments by ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny are anything to go by, euro zone officials are a long way from viewing moves in euro/yen as a problem. One-month euro/yen volatilities have been broadly steady in recent weeks and are well below the highs in the region of 20 percent seen in September - hardly evidence of the disorderly market conditions that are usually used to justify intervention and a sign that sharp spikes in euro/yen are not expected by the FX options market.

(Compiled by Swaha Pattanaik)