LONDON Following are five big themes likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ COULD DO BETTER

In the end, Greece's pledges of cuts and grinding austerity were insufficient to persuade its international lenders to agree a second bailout needed to avert a messy default. Euro zone ministers want more savings and laws passed so there can be no backsliding. "Implementation risk" was already being discussed in financial markets. After numerous missed deadlines and very slow progress on privatization and reform targets, Greece has form. A separate but linked deal between Greece and its private sector bondholders must still be enacted. If insufficient investors take up the bond swap that involves a whopping 70 percent loss, Greece could attach collective action clauses to the bonds to force the holdouts to heel. That in turn could trigger CDS payouts, which is, of course, in the interests of some. The low levels of implied volatility in FX and stock markets that have accompanied this year's gradual rallies may leave investors' asymmetrically positioned should the mood sour.

2/ WHERE NEXT?

Lower-rated euro zone government bonds will benefit from any relief rally if a Greek deal is finally done but, as with previous agreements, such gains could prove short-lived once investors start scrutinizing the details. The extent to which Greece starts looking like a precedent rather than a unique case will determine how quickly and sharply any such correction occurs. For example, Ireland has already said it will look for concessions from the ECB if the central bank contributes to Greece's debt restructuring. Moreover, Portugal is expected to need more financial assistance given current interest rates make it unlikely that it will be able to return to the bond markets in the next year or two. The pressure points - and the market's focus - may therefore just shift to a new capital.

3/ GRAB IT WHILE YOU CAN

While European Central Bank President Mario Draghi was non-committal about whether the central bank will keep the liquidity taps open with a third offering of three-year loans to banks, the expansion of the assets the central bank accepts for its financing operations paves the way for banks to load up with more cash at the second tender on February 29. The expectation of an even bigger glut of cash is likely to keep the steepening in higher-yielding euro zone bond yield curves - save for Portugal - intact, but the pace may slow given the aggressive rally since the beginning of the year. The march lower in key interbank rates may also slow as markets are paring back expectations for an interest rate cut in March, after Draghi said he saw "downside risks" to the economic outlook but omitted the word "substantial," code words that investors say reduce the chances of an imminent monetary policy easing.

4/ DIRE STRAITS

The diverging performance of the U.S. and European economies will be underscored next week with euro zone flash GDP data set to highlight the extent to which fiscal belt-tightening is crimping growth and hitting corporate profits. A rally in European stocks lost some momentum (unsurprisingly given half of their year-to-date gains were racked up in the last week) and the data could spur bulls (in Germany, mostly) to reconsider. Recent earnings from a number of leading firms have shown in grim detail the impact the region's debt crisis is having on their business and on the outlook for 2012. With BNP (BNPP.PA) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) reporting in the coming week, the focus will be on French banks in particular, as they are among the most exposed to peripheral euro zone debt and have deep corporate links throughout the region.

5/ CASH AND CARRY

The prospect of another massive injection of ECB cash at the end of the month, fresh asset purchases by the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates low have encouraged carry trades. The extent to which abundant liquidity can bolster the Australian, New Zealand, Canadian dollars and emerging market currencies at the expense of the euro, the U.S. dollar and sterling will be tested if a signed, sealed and delivered Greek deal is not enough to give riskier assets a reason to rise further. Wariness about possible Japanese intervention will keep the yen from testing its October highs against the dollar, especially with the Bank of Japan likely to stay put on monetary policy next week.

(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson)