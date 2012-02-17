LONDON Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1. THE GREAT UNKNOWN(S)

Greek bailout discussions are mutating into the sort of political acrimony that injects an extra dose of uncertainty into how investors should position themselves in the coming weeks. That said, the prospect of yet another Eurogroup finance ministers' meeting means financial market prices still do not fully reflect the risks of a messy Greek default. And while some euro zone politicians are now willing to countenance a Greek exit from the euro in the belief this would have a limited systemic fallout, the erosion in political commitment to keeping the euro club intact at all costs has not really filtered through to prices. Conditions in the money market could therefore be the early warning signal of trouble, as has often been the case in the last few years.

2. MORE STRINGS

Even if Greece secures a bailout in time to meet its March 20 bond repayments, financial markets will find there are other hurdles to surmount, including securing enough private bondholders' participation in a bond swap designed to slash debt to less unsustainable levels. Moreover, political tolerance limits are being tested on both sides, and Greece has yet to agree to some of the extra strings that might be attached to bailout funds. The longer such uncertainty persists, the longer yields on benchmark U.S. and German 10-year government bonds can stay below 2 percent, which has formed the upper limit of their trading range since the beginning of the year.

3. JUST CAN'T GET ENOUGH

Less than two weeks before the European Central Bank's second tender of three-year cash, investors are forming a clearer idea of how much euro zone banks will take up and what the money will be used for. Reliance on the ECB's LTRO loans has eased tensions in money markets but a fall in bank-to-bank borrowing rates has yet to filter too far beyond the more creditworthy institutions. The LTRO injections may also have affected the supply/demand balance enough to raise the equilibrium price towards which financial asset prices gravitate for the time being, but it remains to be seen whether liquidity alone can offset the drag on peripheral euro zone bond prices if Greece looks like it is heading for more extreme options than currently expected.

4. PLAYING SAFE

Currencies backed by attractive interest rate premiums and sound fiscal positions have been performing well in a market that is awash with central bank liquidity and still worried about deteriorating credit ratings. Beneficiaries include the Australian dollar, the New Zealand dollar, the Norwegian crown and the Swedish crown. But there are signs that the dollar could rebound, making it slightly safer to rely on the euro crosses to bet on further gains in these currencies. For one thing, FX options pricing has shown a growing preference to sell euros. And those who follow the spread between two-year U.S. and German debt say any further widening in the premium that U.S. notes offer will only accentuate pressure on the single currency. Its least worst outlook may be against the yen, which has been weakening itself.

5. TESTING RESILIENCE

Global stock markets have so far proved more resilient to the war of words over Greece's bailout than many other financial asset classes, and European equities' gains since the start of the year are almost exactly in line with those racked up by U.S. stocks. Nevertheless, the extent to which equities' intraday fortunes have been in thrall to the Greek bailout saga suggests more hinges on the fate of an economy that accounts for less than 0.5 percent of world GDP than some politicians' comments might indicate. To the extent that the state of play in Greece allows investors to focus on traditional drivers of sentiment, euro zone flash PMIs on Wednesday and an earnings calendar dominated by telecoms and volatile financials will influence flows. Assessments of relative value may, however, have to be put aside if tail risks (messy Greek default, euro exit, etc) start looking less improbable.

(Compiled by Swaha Pattanaik; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)