LONDON Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ NOT GREASING THE WHEELS OF RECOVERY

The euro zone debt crisis is not the only risk to world growth and financial markets. The price of crude has hit record highs in euro terms, notwithstanding the single currency's rise against the dollar. Given the knock-on effect on gasoline prices, the continent's hard-pressed consumers are likely to have less to spend. The impact could be even greater on the United States, the biggest consumer of oil. None of this is good for the economic growth that peripheral countries need to reduce their debt burdens, especially given the coming week's offer of cheap European Central Bank cash is expected to be the last. Any significant oil shock could see stocks retreat and peripheral debt yields rebound. In the FX universe, the yen is seen as being particularly vulnerable given Japan's dependency on oil imports since last year's tsunami knocked out much of its nuclear generating capacity.

2/ DIMINISHING RETURNS?

Financial markets will in the coming week finally end their guessing game on the size of the next (and probably last)injection of cheap three-year European Central Bank cash into the banking system. The first three-year LTRO and expectations of the next one have boosted risk assets, buoyed peripheral euro zone debt and eased the worst of money market strains. But some analysts are suggesting the impact of the second LTRO may be less pronounced. For one thing, the rally fuelled by the first might have travelled too far too fast, especially in Italian and Spanish bonds, making it tough for investors to pursue relative value plays. The fall in Spanish and Italian bond yields is already showing signs of losing steam, with Italian 10-year yields struggling to break October lows below 5.40 percent.

3/ TOUGH TARGETS

Markets may get another fillip from the ECB's LTRO but event risks abound which may offset any immediate euphoria. There is persistent concern that Greece will struggle to meet the conditions of its latest bailout, particularly given uncertainty about the country's political complexion after elections scheduled for April. The debt swap aimed at easing Greece's debt burden also needs to attract enough backers to allow retroactive collective action clauses to be imposed on hold-outs. Any signs of legal challenges to the effective ECB seniority could also spook investors who are viewing the process in Greece as a template for other vulnerable countries (such as Portugal). And as if all that were not enough, investors are becoming increasingly sensitive to developments in countries such as Spain, which are also having a hard time meeting their fiscal targets and are asking for a bit more flexibility.

4/ HOW BIG ARE THE FIREWALLS?

Italy and Spain have, at least for now, escaped being sucked into the vortex that has ravaged Greece but this could change if European leaders meeting on Thursday and Friday fail to show progress on shoring up the euro zone's rescue funds. The push to merge the region's temporary EFSF rescue fund with the permanent ESM to boost their firepower faces opposition from euro zone paymaster Germany. Investors will be looking to see whether Germany is willing to shift, which would enable the currency bloc to at last come up with a credible plan to build firewalls around its too-big-to-fail economies.

5/ LOOKING FOR WINNERS

The ECB cash-inspired rally in European equities has lost some momentum and volatility in stocks and currency markets is low. If that persists, picking winners for the post-LTRO world could prove more difficult. Euro zone banks, for example, have risen 16 percent in two months and are heading towards overbought territory. Of the two thirds of Euro STOXX 600 companies that have reported, it is level pegging between those that met or beat forecasts and those that lagged. The clear winners have been energy firms, which have been helped by rising oil prices.

In FX, the low implied volatility in euro/dollar and higher-yielding currencies suggest most pairs are likely to trade in a range. The exception is the yen, which has ceded ground against the dollar. Further signs of a U.S. recovery could see the dollar firm further, though there is a clear near-term risk of a setback if Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is more dovish than expected at his impending semi-annual testimony on monetary policy.

