LONDON Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1. REASON TO BELIEVE?

The coming weeks will show whether the ECB's second injection of three-year cash has the scope to give a cross-asset boost to financial markets on the same scale that the first LTRO delivered. Those looking for a re-run of January (when a large range of assets all gained at the same time) point out that Italian debt and European stocks have managed to rally without German Bunds ceding too much ground. But the pace of the rally has yet to convince skeptics who favor the law of diminishing returns. Moreover, the short sharp setback that stock markets suffered purely because Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke didn't hint at the possibility of more QE was a reminder of risks from other quarters. With U.S. non-farm payrolls due out in the coming week, the plausibility of the U.S. growth story and the potential for high oil prices to throw a spanner in the wheels of global economic activity will be in focus.

2. GOING DOWN

The one standout underperformer after the ECB's LTRO has been Portuguese sovereign debt, which has sunk even as Italian and Spanish bonds have rallied, thereby highlighting that ECB liquidity is not a panacea. The scale of the selling pressure on Portuguese bonds has been such that the ECB has been forced to wade back into the secondary debt market and end a two-week bond buying hiatus. The problem is that investors are already concerned Portugal will be forced into a Greece-style restructuring of its debt. And the more Portuguese debt the ECB buys, the greater will be investors' concern that the Greek precedent for private bondholders to be subordinated to the ECB could end up being repeated. There will also be little chance of forgetting Greece itself given the deadline for the completion of the Greek debt swap is March 8.

3. EASY MONEY

As the dust settles on the ECB's second three-year LTRO, investors will be looking to the central bank's post-meeting news conference for confirmation that this was indeed the last such operation and any hints on the outlook for interest rates. Interest rate futures are implying that there is very little chance of an ECB rate cut before the end of the year - a view that is echoed by the latest Reuters poll of economists. Any residual easing speculation will be doused completely if the central bank shows any heightened concern about the risks that oil prices pose to inflation. Short-term inflation expectations as measured by breakeven rates have been edging higher in the euro area but still lag the rise in U.S. TIPs as the impact of elevated energy prices is perceived to be more muted in Europe than across the Atlantic.

4. THE PRICE YOU PAY

Lofty oil prices have led an increasing number of banks to issue trading recommendations that rely on the yen as a funding currency given the scale of Japan's energy imports. Still, carry trades encouraged by ultra-loose monetary policy in the United States, Japan, the UK and the euro zone will face several tests in the coming week given the scope for nuances in the message to emerge from some of the central banks holding policy meetings (ECB, BoE, RBA, RBNZ, Bank of Canada). The ECB and the BoE are expected to maintain their dovish bias but the Australian and New Zealand central banks may flag concerns about their strengthening currencies.

5. GLORY DAYS

Abundant central bank liquidity and assurances that a Greek default/credit event won't be a systemic shock have kept world stocks buoyant. Those who have missed out on the 11 percent gains which this market has racked up so far this year could therefore be tempted to pile in now. Demand is on the rise for put options on the European stock market index, but volatility indices are not yet staging the sort of rebound that would signal trouble. And two-thirds of the way through the European earnings season, about as many firms have met or beaten expectations as have undershot and sales figures are even more positive. But there are still plenty of economic and euro zone crisis-related risks out there. For example, Greek CDS are expected to be triggered eventually and the extent to which the net notional outstanding contracts are concentrated in a few hands is unclear; Portugal's problems are still to be resolved; and Ireland's referendum could start to provoke more concern than it has to date if those campaigning against the fiscal compact find more backers than expected.

(Compiled by Swaha Pattanaik)