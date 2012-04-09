ISTANBUL The Turkish lira and bonds weakened slightly on Monday as local banks sold debt to avoid higher funding costs, while tight liquidity meant primary dealers had to borrow using the central bank's repo facility, which comes with a higher interest rate.

Expectations that monetary policy will remain tight were boosted earlier in the day by data showing Turkish industrial production rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in February, higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 3.5 percent growth.

By 1503 GMT, the lira traded at 1.7985 to the dollar, a touch weaker than 1.7938 on Friday. Against its euro-dollar basket the lira eased to 2.0741 from 2.0705.

The lira usually strengthens on strong output data, but one forex trader noted that markets had less risk appetite on Monday after weaker than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data and high inflation figures in China. In addition, many markets were closed on Monday for the Easter holiday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.35 percent, slightly higher than the previous close at 9.32 percent.

"We saw some local banks selling bonds due to higher funding costs. The central bank's liquidity management will set the trend on the bond market," said a fixed income trader of a big local bank.

Higher funding costs usually encourage banks to sell some of their bond holdings to meet their liquidity needs.

Turkey's central bank has been using a complex policy mix based on variable daily injections of lira funding, a flexible corridor between base lending and borrowing rates and high bank reserve requirements to keep inflation in check and rein in a widening current account gap.

In its March meeting, the bank adopted a hawkish bias to counter inflationary pressures resulting from a weaker lira.

"The central bank tightens liquidity which increases the funding costs for banks. Before the intraday auctions, the overnight repo rate was between 8-10 percent on an average compound basis. Now it stands above 10.5 percent as the central bank reduces liquidity," said Ali Ihsan Camci, the manager of the treasury department of Halk Invest.

The overnight repo rate is the main rate at which banks find funds from the markets.

The total funding stock of the central bank declined to 45.6 billion lira on Monday from around 50 billion earlier in March.

Turkey's central bank held more expensive repo auctions between March 22-29 to support the lira after it touched a two-month low of 1.8250 versus the dollar and pierced the key level of 2.10 versus the basket.

Due to tighter liquidity, Turkish primary dealer banks used the central bank's overnight repo facility on Monday to borrow 2.6 billion lira ($1.45 billion) for their financing needs at a rate of 11 percent, way above the bank's one-week repo rate of 5.75 percent.

Istanbul's main stock index .XU100 edged down 0.2 percent to 60.813 points, outperforming a 1.1 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index .MSCIEF.

($1 = 1.7932 Turkish liras)

(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Tim Pearce)