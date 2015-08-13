ISTANBUL Turkish investors held fire on Thursday as they waited for the outcome of talks between the ruling AK Party and the main opposition over forming a coalition government, a meeting that could set the stage for a snap election.

Investors have increasingly priced in the possibility of a November election as talks between the Islamist-rooted AKP and the secularist CHP have dragged on for a month with few signs of progress.

The AKP failed in June's elections to win a single-party majority for the first time since coming to power in 2002. Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has until Aug. 23 to find a coalition partner and form a government or face snap elections.

President Tayyip Erdogan, who founded the AKP, is said to prefer an early election, seeing that as the party's best chance of regaining power. Party officials say its leadership has been encouraged by improvements in opinion polls, which suggest it could win a majority if an election were held now.

Davutoglu and CHP head Kemal Kilicdaroglu were due to hold their final talks on forming a coalition at 1100 GMT.

"We think it is a very close call, and we assign a 50 percent subjective probability to early elections and 50 percent to coalition talks," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note to clients.

A grand coalition would probably likely help markets, analysts said, the long-suffering lira TRYTOM=D3. The pro-business, center-left CHP might rein in some of Erdogan's more radical tendencies, they say.

An early election would probably keep investors on the sidelines at least until November. The lira, one of the worst- performing major emerging market currencies this year, had weakened to 2.7868 to the dollar at 0828 GMT.

The BIST 100 share index .XU100 was down 1.2 percent at 77,248.

(Reporting by David Dolan and Nick Tattersall, editing by Larry King)