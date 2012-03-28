U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks during a news conference on the state of financial reform at the Treasury Department in Washington February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

NEW YORK Government debt prices extended their earlier gains on Wednesday, hitting session highs, ahead of a $35 billion auction of new five-year note supply.

Data from the Fed's latest purchase operation earlier showed primary dealers offered to sell to the Fed a below-average amount of Treasuries.

Some traders interpreted the data as a positive sign for the bond market after it suffered its worst weekly sell-off since last summer two weeks earlier.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 6/32 in price to yield 2.16 percent, down 2 basis points from late Tuesday and below its 200-day moving average.

The five-year note was up 3/32, erasing an earlier 4/32 decline. The five-year yield fell below its 200-day moving average and under 1 percent for the first time in two weeks at 0.996 percent.

