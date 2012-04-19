The U.S. Treasury building is seen in Washington, September 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

NEW YORK Tepid economic data boosted U.S. Treasuries on Thursday as data on new jobless claims, regional manufacturing and sales of existing homes argued for accommodative monetary policy in the months and years to come, a bullish development for bonds.

Recent U.S. data that has pointed to no more than modest U.S. economic growth has kept Treasuries yields in check, with the benchmark 10-year note yield back below 2 percent.

Thursday's batch of data included higher-than-forecast new U.S. jobless claims count last week, lackluster mid-Atlantic manufacturing in April and a home sales drop in March.

"Today's U.S. reports revealed mostly disappointments, as the winter updraft is apparently losing steam into April," said Michael Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder, Colorado.

A focus on the euro zone, including debt sales in France and Spain, an upcoming election in France, and weekend meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund provided enough uncertainty to enhance the allure of safe-haven Treasuries.

"Clearly, the bond market is very focused on headlines out of Europe right now," said John Hendricks, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Hartford Investment Management in Hartford, Connecticut.

Overnight, closely watched auctions of French and Spanish debt aided safe-haven assets like Treasuries and German bunds.

"Spanish and French auctions lit a fire under the bund overnight and we saw the same sort of risk-off demand shift in Treasuries," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York.

The yield on 10-year Spanish bonds rose after the debt auction, suggesting investors remain concerned about the country's long-term fiscal sustainability.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 4/32 higher in price, with their yields easing to 1.96 percent from 1.98 percent late Wednesday.

Hendricks said if headlines from this weekend's IMF meeting support the idea of buffering peripheral European economies, that could tend to damp demand for U.S. Treasuries and yields could rise.

"We're in a very volatile rate environment and we bounce from one headline to the next," he said.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Thursday she expects to win funding to help the IMF safeguard countries from the euro zone debt crisis.

The IMF wants at least $400 billion in new funding, which would double its ability to deal with the euro zone debt crisis and any spillover to other countries. So far, it has raised $320 billion - all from Europe and Japan.

"We're not getting good news on the economy on a consistent basis; today's data was a great example of that," said Paul Montaquila, vice president at San Francisco-based Bank of the West whose capital markets group manages about $10 billion in assets. "The economy is trudging along, it ebbs and flows. And that's putting the bid into bonds."

A week before another Federal Open Market Committee monetary policy meeting, Montaquila noted Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's view is that the U.S. economy has not yet recovered from the effects of the financial crisis.

And bond investors appear to concur, he said.

"At the end of the day, the bond market scratches its head and says, 'Yes, Bernanke's right. There's no reason for rates to go higher.'"

(Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Leslie Adler)