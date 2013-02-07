'Axis of love': Saudi-Russia detente heralds new oil order
MOSCOW A meeting between the two men who run Russia and Saudi Arabia's oil empires spoke volumes about the new relationship between the energy superpowers.
NEW YORK Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared losses on Thursday after weekly U.S. jobless claims data were slightly higher than expected.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded off 2/32 to yield 1.971 percent.
The 30-year bond traded down 4/32 to yield 3.179 percent.
Both had been lower in price before the data were released.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped by 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 366,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
A Reuters poll forecast 360,000 jobless claims.
(Reporting By Luciana Lopez Editing by W Simon)
MOSCOW A meeting between the two men who run Russia and Saudi Arabia's oil empires spoke volumes about the new relationship between the energy superpowers.
LONDON History suggests that financial markets react violently when a central bank signals it is scaling back the stimulus that has kept an economy afloat - and lined the pockets of investors.