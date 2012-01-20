NEW YORK U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Friday as a more upbeat view of the economy and reports Greece was near a deal with its private-sector creditors removed some of the impetus for buying safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Greece and its private-sector creditors are converging toward a debt swap deal that would cause a loss of 65 to 70 percent for private bondholders, a banking official close to the talks told Reuters on Friday.

News that U.S. sales of existing homes in December were slightly lower than forecast had no impact, but recent upbeat data on the economy have been negative for Treasuries.

"The back-up in the U.S. Treasury yields seems due to a combination of developments beginning with yesterday's jobless claims figures (which showed a sharp drop in the newly jobless) and reports that the Greek negotiations with private sector investors may yield results after all," said Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed-income strategist and managing director at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 8/32, their yields rising to 2.01 percent from 1.97 percent late on Thursday. Those losses were in line with slippage in German bunds, another safe-haven asset. Bund futures slipped 83 ticks to 138.12.

Thirty-year bonds fell 25/32, their yields rising to 3.08 percent from 3.03 percent late on Thursday.

A banking official close to the Greek debt talks told Reuters the new bond Greece would issue to its private-sector creditors would likely have a 30-year maturity, a grace period of 10 years, and a stepped-up coupon structure that would average about 4 percent.

"Europe is calmer. Their auctions have gone okay, and the euro has responded," said David Ader, head government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group.

But Ader said the "myopic focus" on rumors about Greece underscored the market's inconsistent price action.

That inconsistency puts the focus on whether technical support levels will hold, he said. Ten-year yields have a "channel top" at 2 percent and their 100-day moving average plus a 38.2 percent retracement of the range in place since late October all converge around 2.03 percent, Ader said.

The Treasury will sell a total of $99 billion in two-, five- and seven-year notes next week and Ader said the market could simply be building in a price concession before supply.

Analysts said the outcome of Greece's negotiations with private creditors over a debt swap could affect investor interest in auctions of German and Dutch long-term government bond sales, raising the question of whether there might be less appetite for U.S. debt in next week's Treasury auctions as well.

(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Andrew Hay)