NEW YORK U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday after April employment data reinforced concerns the U.S. economic expansion was slowing, stoking demand for low-risk government debt.

Benchmark yields slipped to a three-month low, breaking below a key chart resistance at 1.90 percent, as investors favored bonds over stocks and other growth-oriented assets, analysts and investors said.

"The latest (job) report mirrors the softening of first-quarter GDP," said Thanos Bardas, a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman in Chicago, which manages nearly $200 billion in assets. "This shows just how painfully slow the U.S. economy is growing."

The weaker-than-expected 115,000 increase in U.S. hiring last month was mitigated by a surprise drop in the jobless rate to 8.1 percent, the lowest since January 2009.

But traders and economists said the drop stemmed from more workers no longer looking for jobs than from more being hired. Recent data also suggest delayed firing by construction and other weather-sensitive industries.

"It's a payback from the extremely warm winter," Neuberger's Bardas said.

While a further deceleration in hiring is worrisome, the latest payroll data did not boost bets that the economy has weakened enough to warrant a third bout of large-scale bond purchases from the Federal Reserve, nicknamed QE3.

U.S. short-term interest rates futures were little changed after the latest jobs data, implying nearly no change in traders' expectations in Fed policy.

In recent days, most top U.S. central bank officials have said they stand ready to provide more stimulus if the economy needs it, but they offer no hint QE3 would come soon once their $400 billion "Operation Twist" ends in June.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note's yield dipped slightly below the 1.90 percent threshold, suggesting traders anticipate the U.S. economy will be stuck at this rate of growth for a protracted period.

"We are locked in this sluggish growth environment," said Robert Vanden Assem, head of investment grade fixed income at PineBridge Investments in New York, which manages about $67 billion in assets.

On the other hand, Treasury yields will unlikely fall much further ahead of French and Greek elections this weekend and U.S. Treasury's auctions of $72 billion in coupon-bearing debt next week, analysts said.

A possible new French president and a Greek parliament even more fractured than before could spur concern about the European leadership's ability to handle the region's debt crisis, analysts said.

"They could put more fear premium in the Treasuries market," Neuberger's Bardas said.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded up 12/32 to yield 1.89 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond climbed 18/32, yielding 3.09 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Thursday.

