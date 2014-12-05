NEW YORK One of the most popular and profitable bond trades of the post-crisis era is getting bowled over by a flattening U.S. Treasury yield curve.

The strategy, favored over the past several years by the likes of Pimco and other big bond mavens, features buying securities around the steepest portion of the yield curve and holding them as they "roll down" the slope of the curve.

Over time, the bonds adopt the characteristics of shorter-maturity securities, dragging their yields down, and prices up, along the way. The steeper the curve, the bigger the return.

Now, however, rising expectations in the bond market that the Federal Reserve may lift short-term rates next year has taken a steam roller to that trade.

"We haven't been using the roll down because of the flattening of the curve," said Gary Pollack, head of fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York. "It's less appealing as shorter term rates rise."

Treasuries sold off on Friday after the government reported for November the biggest number of new hires for any month in nearly three years. Along with improvements in wage gains, the data boosted expectations the Fed will raise record low interest rates beginning in mid-2015.

Short-term Treasuries prices fell hard, with the two-year note yield UST2YR=RR rising by about 10 basis points, the most in one day in nearly four years. It now stands at its highest since April 2011 at 0.64 percent. Yields on long-dated Treasuries did not rise nearly as much, squeezing the spread between two-year and 10-year notes US10YT=RR to just 1.67 percentage points, its "flattest" since May 2013.

The curve was already flattening throughout 2014 and adding to the risks of roll-down investing, according to Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

"It fell out of the no-brainer category this past summer, and it has gotten increasingly more complicated," Vogel said.

Used with much success in the long bull market for Treasuries, roll-down investors attracted by the relative predictability of Treasuries must now cope with maturities that trade on different and shifting drivers, Vogel said.

Trading in three-year Treasuries is dominantly affected by expectations of Fed policy but not lately.

"When oil collapsed, oil intruded on the three-year trade and changed it all around," Vogel said. "Today we have the flattening back in spades because the payroll numbers made everyone forget about oil."

Longer maturities ranging from seven to 30 years trade variously on prospects for global economic recovery, overall supplies of bonds, and investors modifying risk positions, Vogel said.

Shifts can be abrupt and make roll-down investing much more volatile than in the past, Vogel said.

