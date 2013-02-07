NEW YORK The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted in the week ended February 6, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $13.1 billion to $1.112 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $5.1 billion to $1.067 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $3.3 billion to $248.7 billion.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)