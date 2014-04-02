Global stocks struggle as French elections loom
LONDON World stocks eked out small gains in choppy trading on Thursday as investors resisted risky bets ahead of the first round of the French presidential election over the weekend.
NEW YORK Stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 near its record high reached in the prior session, after data on the labor market was slightly below expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 15.54 points, or 0.09 percent, to 16,517.07, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.49 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,884.03 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 8.169 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,276.209.
LONDON Oil prices regained some ground on Thursday, after steep losses in the previous session, as leading Gulf oil producers signaled a likely extension of OPEC-led supply cuts beyond the middle of the year.