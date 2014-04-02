A trader monitors trades as a young boy watches on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 near its record high reached in the prior session, after data on the labor market was slightly below expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 15.54 points, or 0.09 percent, to 16,517.07, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.49 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,884.03 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 8.169 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,276.209.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)