Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened with slight gains on Monday as Wall Street's recent upward momentum continued, though investors found few reasons to push shares decisively higher, with the Dow and S&P 500 at record levels.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14 points or 0.08 percent, to 16,731.17, the S&P 500 gained 1.44 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,925.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.35 points or 0.1 percent, to 4,246.97.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)