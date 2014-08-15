UltraTech Cement profit beats estimates; shares hit record high
India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement reported a better-than-expected quarterly consolidated profit, sending its shares to a record high on Monday.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, with major indexes on track for a second week of gains, as traders bet there would be no immediate escalation in the tense situations in Ukraine or Iraq.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 31.14 points, or 0.19 percent, to 16,744.72, the S&P 500 gained 4.81 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,959.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.83 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,479.83.
MUMBAI India's top tuberculosis fighter said the government will expand access to Johnson & Johnson's breakthrough TB drug this year, but health experts warn much more needs to be done to eliminate the superbug by 2025.