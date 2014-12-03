U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 10 percent in March: ELFA
Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose last month, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Shares of various U.S. companies saw large price variations and volume spikes in early afternoon trading on Wednesday, data showed.
Cablevision Systems CVC.N shares rose as much as 7.6 percent before paring to a less than 3 percent gain and minute volume spiked for about an hour around noon New York time.
Similar moves, with prices posting gains and losses, were seen in other names including Harris Corp (HRS.N), Best Buy (BBY.N), Joy Global JOY.N and Scripps Networks SNI.N.
A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange said he was unaware of unusual activity.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose last month, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON The threat of a U.S. government shutdown this weekend appeared to recede on Tuesday after President Donald Trump backed away from a demand that Congress include funding for his planned border wall with Mexico in a spending bill.