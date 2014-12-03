NEW YORK Shares of various U.S. companies saw large price variations and volume spikes in early afternoon trading on Wednesday, data showed.

Cablevision Systems CVC.N shares rose as much as 7.6 percent before paring to a less than 3 percent gain and minute volume spiked for about an hour around noon New York time.

Similar moves, with prices posting gains and losses, were seen in other names including Harris Corp (HRS.N), Best Buy (BBY.N), Joy Global JOY.N and Scripps Networks SNI.N.

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange said he was unaware of unusual activity.

