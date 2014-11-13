NEW YORK When high-frequency trading firm Virtu Financial reported in March that it had posted only one day of trading losses in five years, the revelation left many people asking how could that be?

The revelation came shortly before publication of Michael Lewis' "Flash Boys," about how Wall Street is rigged to the benefit of high-speed traders. Public reaction to the book dashed Virtu's plans to go public at the time.

Now, an astrophysicist who is fascinated with order of magnitude problems has determined that a big part of Virtu's seeming Midas touch is because the number of its trades that break even are about the same as its losses.

Virtu has said it wins 51 percent or 52 percent of its trades, leading most people to figure the remainder are losses. That begs the question how the firm, considered one of the most efficient and profitable on Wall Street, could be doing so well.

This way of thinking also initially sidetracked Gregory Laughlin, chairman of the department of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

"I did my little calculation, it wasn't working out. I thought to myself, am I making a mistake?" Laughlin said.

Laughlin soon realized that not all trades will be losses or wins, but will break even or be slightly lower because of exchange and regulatory fees.

Laughlin wrote a four-page essay using data from Virtu's prospectus in which he calculated the firm makes about 0.027 cents per share on a trade, and that income from high-frequency trading in the U.S. stock market is about $2.5 billion a year.

Laughlin, who said he has thought deeply about the stock market's structure for several years, said the chances that Virtu suffers a single day of losses at "effectively zero."

(Reporting by Herbert Lash. Editing by Andre Grenon)