Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The volume of shares trading on exchanges globally rose in the first half of 2014 as more investors sought to take part in rising stock markets and more companies went public, the World Federation of Exchanges said on Tuesday.

The value of share trading was up 6.8 percent compared with the same period last year, at $29.7 trillion, according to the WFE, a trade association for the operators of regulated financial exchanges.

Regionally, trading values rose the most in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), up 21.4 percent compared to the second half of 2013, while trading in the Americas rose 14 percent, and the Asia-Pacific region saw a drop of 9.1 percent.

The number of trades rose 11.9 percent globally, with EMEA up 13.4 percent, the Americas up 29.1 percent, and Asia-Pacific up 4 percent.

One of the main reasons for the increase in trading volumes was likely the strong performance of stock markets, with both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting historical highs in late July, the WFE said.

The number of companies that went public in the first half of the year was up 42 percent compared to a year earlier.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bernard Orr)