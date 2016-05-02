Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd has appointed Richard Hill its chairman, as part of an agreement it reached with activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP last week.

Marvell had reached an agreement with Starboard to add to its board three independent directors nominated by the hedge fund.

Hill, whose appointment came into effect on Sunday, is also among the four independent directors that Yahoo Inc agreed to add to its board last week under pressure from Starboard.

He is also on the board of software maker Autodesk Inc.

Starboard, which has been agitating for changes at Marvell since early this year, has a 6.5 percent stake in the chipmaker.

Peter Feld and Oleg Khaykin are the other two directors that Marvell added to its board.

