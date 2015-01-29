Peugeot's Tavares sees Opel racking up more losses in 2017
PARIS PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors , Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
The GoGo Squeez fruit puree maker Materne SAS turned down European investment company Eurazeo SA's (EURA.PA) offer to buy it at 800 million euros ($906 million) last year, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
Since Eurazeo's offer, Materne is said to have attracted interest from several other London-based buyout firms. These firms have been holding meetings with the company's representatives and are considering deals valued at about 1 billion euros, Bloomberg said, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1CQnifG)
France-based Materne is projected to make earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of about 100 million euros in 2015, Bloomberg said citing sources.
Materne and Eurazeo were unavailable for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
LONDON British insurer Aviva has sold its stake in three Spanish joint ventures for 475 million euros ($517.23 million), it said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to focus on more profitable markets.