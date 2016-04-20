Barbie dolls are shown in the toy department of a retail store in Encinitas, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Toymaker Mattel Inc reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, largely due to weak sales in its Monster High and American Girl brands.

The El Segundo, California-based company's shares fell 6.1 percent in after-market trading on Wednesday.

Sales of Barbie dolls fell 3.4 percent in the first quarter ended March. The 57-year-old doll brand's sales have declined in seven of the last eight quarters, highlighting the company's challenges in boosting sales as young girls switch to interactive electronic toys and tablets.

Sales in its other girls category, which includes the struggling Monster High fashion dolls, fell about 62 percent.

Smaller rival Hasbro Inc in 2014 edged out Mattel for a license to make dolls based on Walt Disney Co's popular princesses such as Cinderella and Snow White, starting 2016.

Disney Princess and Frozen dolls accounted for about $455 million, or 7 percent of Mattel's total gross sales, in 2015.

However, sales of Fisher-Price brands rose 3.3 percent in the quarter, while they increased 2.2 percent in the Wheels category, which includes Hot Wheels.

The company's net loss widened to $73 million, or 21 cents per share, in the first three months of 2016 from $58.2 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Mattel reported a loss of 13 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a loss of 7 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales fell 5.8 percent to $869.4 million, but topped the average analyst estimate of $861.1 million.

Mattel's stock had risen about 22 percent this year, outperforming the S&P 500's 2.88 percent gain.

U.S. toy company sales (tmsnrt.rs/1qv1lQK)

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)