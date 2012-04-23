Insurance and hospitals group Max India (MAXI.NS) is looking to divest its polypropylene business for an enterprise value of about 8 billion rupees ($153.6 million) as part of plans to exit its non-core business, the Economic Times reported on Monday.

The Delhi-based company is in advanced negotiations with at least two overseas firms in Europe and the United States to sell its polypropylene films business, the newspaper said, citing two unnamed company officials.

"The transaction is expected to close sometime this quarter," it said, citing one official.

The polypropylene business is expected to have contributed about 7 billion rupees in revenue in the year ended March 31, the report said.

Max India's spokesperson declined to comment to the newspaper, while Reuters could not immediately reach company officials.

($1 = 52.09 rupees)

(Writing by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)