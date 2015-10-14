Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
Analog chipmaker Analog Devices Inc has approached smaller rival Maxim Integrated Products Inc on a possible combination, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
Maxim was working with a bank on a strategic review when it was approached by Analog Devices, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing one of the people.
Maxim had a market value of about $17.58 billion while Maxim had a market value of $9.88 billion as of Tuesday close.
Maxim's shares closed up 10.4 percent at $38.33. Analog's stock closed up 8.8 percent at $60.99 on Wednesday.
A likely deal would be the latest in the global semiconductor industry this year as companies look to cut costs and expand their offerings. Intel Corp agreed in June to buy Altera Corp for $16.7 billion, while Avago Technologies Ltd said in May that it would buy Broadcom Corp for $37 billion.
Analog Devices and Maxim were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.