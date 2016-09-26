SEOUL South Korea conglomerate KG Group said its consortium with NHN Entertainment Corp (181710.KS) was not chosen as the preferred bidder to buy McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) South Korean business, a South Korean online publication said on Monday, citing KG Group.

The KG Group-NHN consortium was one of two bidding groups, alongside a consortium of private equity firm Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) and South Korean dairy firm Maeil Dairy Industry Co Ltd (005990.KQ), that were in contention for McDonald's Korean business, South Korean online media Money Today reported earlier on Monday, without citing a source.

Spokesmen for KG Group and Maeil Dairy could not be immediately reached.

Spokesmen for Carlyle Group and NHN Entertainment Corp declined comment.

A spokeswoman for McDonald's South Korean business could not be immediately reached.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)