China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
BRUSSELS Belgium-based cancer testing company MDxHealth said on Monday it had signed a partnership with Bostwick Laboratories Inc to market prostate cancer test ConfirmMDx in the United States.
MDxHealth said the partnership would grant it access to one of the largest urology networks in the country, where the test has been available since May 2012.
Bostwick provides laboratory services specializing in the monitoring and diagnosis of cancer.
Generic drugmaker Mylan NV said on Friday that its manufacturing partner for EpiPen devices had expanded a recall of the life-saving allergy shot in the United States and other markets.
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.