LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Reckitt Benckiser boss Rakesh Kapoor needs some elbow grease to make his next deal sparkle. The British Brasso-to-Vanish maker is in talks to buy baby formula maker Mead Johnson for $16.7 billion. Without synergies, the deal’s return on investment is 4 percent. Scrubbing that up to more acceptable levels may require boosting the target’s operating profit by almost 60 percent. That looks punchy, even for Reckitt.

The $90-a-share cash offer on the table would value Mead Johnson at around $17.9 billion after net debt is factored in. If the deal is financed mostly through borrowings, Reckitt’s net debt could rise to around five times EBITDA, up from 0.6 times now. Yet Reckitt’s shareholders reacted by bidding up its shares.

That’s most likely because the deal looks a case of a well-run company taking over a less well-run one. Reckitt’s track record at reviving dormant brands, as it has done with footcare range Scholl, gives confidence. The British company’s shareholders have received sparkling total returns of 146 percent in the past five years, versus 2.2 percent at the target.

Even so, this one will be a challenge. Mead Johnson’s operating profit margin, at 25 percent in 2016 according to Eikon, is close to the 28 percent analysts expect for Reckitt. Scope for cost savings may not be significant. That means value creation will have to come from selling more baby formula – a lot more, at that.

Bringing the investment up to a shine would require increasing Mead Johnson’s 2019 operating profit by almost 60 percent from a current estimate of $951 million. Tax that at Reckitt’s 21 percent rate and it’s equivalent to a 7 percent return, a reasonable cost of capital for consumer goods companies. Mead Johnson’s sales were falling in 2016, even in the red-hot markets of Asia. This is a job for the professionals.

