NEW YORK Mead Johnson (MJN.N) shares rose nearly 5 percent in premarket trade on Tuesday after the maker of Enfamil baby formula said its products were safe, even as health officials continue their investigation following the death of an infant.

Mead Johnson, the largest U.S. baby formula maker, saw its shares fall nearly 15 percent last week after Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) pulled cans of Enfamil powdered baby formula, prompting other retailers to follow suit, after a 10-day-old baby in Missouri died from a bacteria that has been found in powdered formula.

U.S. and local health officials are looking into the source of the bacteria, and are looking at several types of formula besides Enfamil.

Mead Johnson said on Sunday that a new round of testing of samples of Enfamil formula showed the product was safe.

Mead Johnson shares were at $68.35 in premarket trade, up 4.7 percent.

