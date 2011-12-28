NEW YORK U.S. health inspectors have visited facilities operated by Mead Johnson Nutrition Co as part of their investigation into the cause of a bacterial infection that killed an infant in Missouri, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

As part of any follow-up on serious complaints for food products, inspectors from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration often visit factories where questionable products were produced or where relevant records are kept, said Mead Johnson spokesman Chris Perille.

In the case of 12.5-ounce cans of Enfamil Newborn, which saw a certain product lot pulled from store shelves after the death of 10-day-old Avery Cornett, inspectors went to a factory in Zeeland, Michigan, where the product was manufactured, and a facility in Evansville, Indiana, where some records were kept.

"This is standard operating procedure for them, and we would expect that they have also had inspectors visit production facilities for various other products/items they are testing as part of this investigation," Perille said.

Officials from rival formula makers Pfizer Inc and Abbott Laboratories Inc said their facilities had not been visited by health inspectors.

So far no link has been established between any formula and the death of Cornett, who tested positive for Cronobacter, a bacteria that has sometimes been linked to rare illnesses in newborns and has been found in milk-based powdered baby formula.

Mead Johnson shares closed down 1.6 percent at $67.98 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York and Alina Sellyukh in Washington D.C. Editing by Matthew Lewis)