Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
Pharmacy benefit managers Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) and Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N have supplied more information requested by U.S. antitrust regulators in connection with their pending $29 billion merger, Medco said on Monday.
The companies complied with a so-called "second request" for information from the Federal Trade Commission, Medco said in a securities filing. Such a second request for information is frequently made when potential competitive issues exist on a deal.
Express Scripts is seeking to acquire rival Medco to become easily the biggest U.S. company in managing prescription benefits, but the deal has drawn significant antitrust scrutiny. The companies still expect the deal will be completed in the first half of the year, Medco said.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.