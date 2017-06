NEW YORK People looking for Activision Blizzard's new children's game "Skylanders" this holiday may be out of luck after the game sold better than expected, the video game maker's top executive said on Monday.

"Retailers are across the board concerned that they will be out of inventory well before Christmas," Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) Chief Executive Bobby Kotick told the Reuters Media Summit.

He said it is possible that there may be a shortage by Christmas and that Activision will not be able to replenish supplies in time.