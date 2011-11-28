Media executives are talking to Reuters in New York, London and Paris this week at the Reuters Global Media Summit. Here are some of the top quotes so far:

MARTIN SORRELL, CEO WPP (WPP.L):

On the possibility of a euro zone breakup:

"The complexity fills everybody with such appalling fear and is so complicated that the last thing in the world you want to happen is that ... Like everybody else, you try and contingency plan for any break-up of the euro zone."

"Most business people have given up waiting for the political Godots. You just can't run your business on the basis that something will turn up, so you have to plan on the basis that it doesn't turn up."

On the U.S. budget deficit:

"I think America is kicking the can down the road in terms of deficit reduction. America really still has to deal with the deficit problem ... and whilst the situation in Europe is very serious, I believe it's a sideshow in a sense to what America has to do in dealing with its deficit."

JOHN RIDDING, CEO FINANCIAL TIMES (PSON.L):

On the euro zone crisis:

"Fundamentally, this is our story. A global economic crisis with its roots in the eurozone is kind of what we do. I am slightly biased but I think the coverage we have been providing has been outstanding."

On the 2.20 pound ($3.42) cover price:

"We regularly look at it. I feel that whatever benchmark you take -- I tend to use a cup of coffee, a double espresso -- it's hard to see that's more valuable, when you think of the investment required to have a global network of highly trained professionals -- reporters, editors -- who get very good access and quite often unique access to decision makers in business and politics."

WILLIAM ECCLESHARE, CEO CLEAR CHANNEL INTERNATIONAL (CCO.N):

On the economy:

"Everyone is just feeling their way at the moment. The fourth quarter has actually held up extremely well, so we feel pretty good about this year and pretty nervous about next year."

On advertising spending during next year's Olympics:

"There will be an uplift followed by a post-Olympic hangover."

