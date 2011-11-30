Media executives are talking to Reuters in New York, London and Paris this week at the Reuters Global Media Summit. Here are some quotes from guests:

MAURICE LEVY, CEO OF PUBLICIS (PUBP.PA)

On who he will recommend as his successor:

"If I was telling you that I have no idea, you will not believe me. Yes, I have an idea. Will I share that idea? No."

On Europe's sovereign debt crisis:

"If it is the apocalypse, there is nothing we can do as a company. Is it the apocalypse? I don't think so."

"The people who are in charge are fairly responsible... probably after this crisis we will have learned and we will have changed a few things that will make us better."

GREGORY GAZAGNE, HEAD OF EUROPE, CRITEO

On the difficulty of converting website visitors into shoppers:

"Ninety-eight percent of visitors to e-commerce sites leave without buying anything."

On breaking through into the online display ad market:

"We're talking performance and it's easy, either it works or it does not, it's really black or white. If Criteo does not work then people won't invest in it any more. That's why Google (GOOG.O) works so well. It's tough to find your way in this display world today."

